Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Raised to $24.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.83.

Get Constellium alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CSTM

Constellium Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. 264,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. Constellium has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $20.68.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 48.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.