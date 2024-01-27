Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $830.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $778.05.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $26.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $839.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $754.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.97. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.