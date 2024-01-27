Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRVL. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.96.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

MRVL stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.04. 14,228,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,045,313. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -36.92%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.