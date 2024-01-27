California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 7,019 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ETSY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,128. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.