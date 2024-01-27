Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.78.

Western Digital Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of WDC traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. 19,645,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Creative Planning increased its position in Western Digital by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,833,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 587,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 497,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

