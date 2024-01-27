California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Lamar Advertising worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.45. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

