Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 538,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,713. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.97. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $102,644.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

