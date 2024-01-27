California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.01 Million Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spire were worth $15,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Spire by 817.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Spire by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Spire by 96.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $75.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.44%.

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

