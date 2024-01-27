NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

NS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 936,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,746. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.58 million. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 307.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after buying an additional 4,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 319.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,573 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after buying an additional 1,086,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

