Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

GBDC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. 533,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,706. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 88,398 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

