Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Haemonetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Haemonetics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.30. 276,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $95.26.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.18 million. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

