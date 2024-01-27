Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of IMNM stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,442. Immunome has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Immunome Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Immunome by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Immunome in the second quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

