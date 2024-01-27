California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,840 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Globant were worth $15,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.80.

Globant Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.01. 375,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,513. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.23. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $250.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.