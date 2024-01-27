WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,348. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

