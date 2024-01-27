California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Aramark by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Aramark Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. 1,265,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Aramark’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.84%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

