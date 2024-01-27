Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $16.74 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $16.74 million and $526.54 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,273.27 or 0.05432094 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001160 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00077952 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00030115 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00022773 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014183 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006946 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.
Sapphire Profile
SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,627,065,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,606,435,787 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.
Buying and Selling Sapphire
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
