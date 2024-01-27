Beldex One Day Volume Hits $2.47 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $272.58 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,273.27 or 0.05432094 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00077952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00030115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,904,602 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,844,609 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

