Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $16,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.02. 656,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,316. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.