Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 10.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Hasbro by 105.7% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 9.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,093. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

