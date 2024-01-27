CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0493 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $39.75 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00017571 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00020745 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,841.62 or 0.99982749 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011221 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00207480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1,410.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04970366 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,945,342.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.