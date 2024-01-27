California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.69 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $16,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 8.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

