California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,280 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $17,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $108.37. The stock had a trading volume of 702,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,798. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $116.70.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

