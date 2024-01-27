Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 37.100- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 37.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.06. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $564.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

