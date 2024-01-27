Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $24,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.39. 184,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,758. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $191.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

