Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 92,486 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $24,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. 704,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,949. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

