Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Selective Insurance Group worth $24,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SIGI stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.32. The company had a trading volume of 170,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,338. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.