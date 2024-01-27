Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $24,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.61. The stock had a trading volume of 465,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,953. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.37 and its 200-day moving average is $340.35. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $391.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.