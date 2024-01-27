Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. 45,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $527.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 66.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

