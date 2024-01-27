DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $25,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.59. 1,165,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,008. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

