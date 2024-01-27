Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 106,223 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $25,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.04. 651,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $79.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

