Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,635 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Ciena worth $26,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,942,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 823,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

