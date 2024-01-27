BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

ZDV stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,639. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of C$17.42 and a 1 year high of C$20.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.