Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $26,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,034,000 after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.46. 2,095,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,545. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,885 shares of company stock valued at $310,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

