Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 74,100 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Stantec worth $26,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,382,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 16.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,409,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,542,000 after acquiring an additional 338,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 38.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after acquiring an additional 327,185 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 320,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

STN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.95. 76,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,753. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.18 and a 52-week high of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

