Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $26,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.83.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.15. The company had a trading volume of 183,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,285. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.07. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $384.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.