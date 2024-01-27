Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $27,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,070,000 after buying an additional 99,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $11,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.25. The stock had a trading volume of 422,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,907. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.