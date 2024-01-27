Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Releases Earnings Results

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

Fanuc Trading Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:FANUY traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97. Fanuc has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $18.72.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

