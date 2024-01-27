Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Releases Earnings Results

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.
Fanuc Trading Up 5.0 %
OTCMKTS:FANUY traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97. Fanuc has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $18.72.
About Fanuc
