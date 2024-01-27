Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 11.52%.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 8,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,429. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.72. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $380,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 174.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.