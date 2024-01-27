Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Releases Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 458,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $998.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

