Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.710-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.11.

Shares of APH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.71. 2,241,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

