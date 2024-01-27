Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target to $82.00

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of VLTO traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.99. 997,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,136. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.30.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

