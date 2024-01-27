Robert W. Baird Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $310.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.64.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.94. 4,877,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,695. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.40. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $285.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $364,010,045. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after buying an additional 865,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

