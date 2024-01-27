Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a sell rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.3 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $70.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.