Stifel Nicolaus Lowers PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Price Target to $5.50

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.70 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 274,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $120.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.89.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Insider Transactions at PHX Minerals

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $4,898,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,679,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,388.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

See Also

