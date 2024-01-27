Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

RRC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. 2,338,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Range Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 17.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Range Resources by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

