IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.20. 1,349,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.28. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.52.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $756,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,246,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,539,739.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,535 shares of company stock worth $2,434,523. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 101,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

