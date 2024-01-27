Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.27 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Banc of California Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.66%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,844,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Banc of California by 34.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Sunday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

