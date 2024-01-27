SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells $10,918.01 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $10,918.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 990,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,100 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $10,710.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,598 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $11,979.72.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 676,799 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

