Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,645,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,654 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

