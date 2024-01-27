Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Lowered to $178.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $183.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America lowered Chord Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRD

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.08. Chord Energy has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $175.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $1,468,678. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.